Military veteran awarded quilt from College of Idaho sociology class

Lt. Commander Geoff Rowe was awarded a quilt made during a class that took place in the Spring 2020 semester.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 2020 sociology class from the College of Idaho presented a homemade Quilt of Valor to a military veteran on Tuesday afternoon.

The Quilts of Valor Award Ceremony took place on the College of Idaho campus in honor of Lt. Commander Geoff Rowe.

He was nominated by his stepson, John Duffy, who is also a member of the sociology class that made the quilt. In order to make the quilt, the class sought the help of Connie Emmen, the former chair of the Boise Basin Quilters Guild.

The quilt was made during a class that took place in the Spring 2020 semester. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced students to leave campus and learn remotely, Emmen took matters into her own hands.

"I went ahead and finished setting the blocks, put on the binding for them, and kept the quilt safe until we could award it today," she said.

