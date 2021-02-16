Registration opens for virtual Race to Robie Creek

Because the event is virtual, you can complete the 13.1-mile half-marathon however and wherever you choose.

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for the 2021 Race to Robie Creek is now underway.

The annual race, which is billed as the toughest half-marathon in the Northwest, is a virtual event this year.

Here's how it works: Participants will have from April 1 through April 18 to run, walk, hike, or crawl 13.1 miles.

"You can complete the 13.1 miles however and wherever you choose," according to the race website. "Do all 13.1 miles at one time or break it up into different days. There is no designated course. Spread out and be creative. You choose your own adventure this year."

Registration opened at noon on Monday and closes on March 8, 2021 at 9 p.m. or until filled. Registration costs $35, plus a $3.50 signup fee.

Everyone who registers for this year's event will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win one free guaranteed entry into the 2022 Race to Robie Creek.

Because this is a virtual event there will not be awards or course records. However, there will be other contests and prizes.

Held late April, the Race to Robie Creek normally draws 2,000 people for the grueling climb to Aldape Summit. Last year's race was called off due to the pandemic.

Those who donated their 2020 entry fees and were guaranteed an entry for 2021 will see their entries rolled over to the 2022 race.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities.

