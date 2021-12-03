Boise Roadster Show takes over Expo Idaho this weekend

The show features many top hot rods, radical customs, wicked street machines, hot trucks, motorcycles and more.

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend why not head to Expo Idaho to check out the Boise Roadster Show.

This marks the 48th year of the show which returns Friday thru Sunday, March 12-14. The show features many top hot rods, radical customs, wicked street machines, hot trucks, motorcycles and more.

It is Idaho's premiere motorsport's experience. The event fills all three buildings at the Expo Idaho indoor facility.



Every entry wins an award. The top prize of the Roadster Show is known as the Goldmark. The Goldmark will go to the one entry deemed "Best of the Best.' The grand prize is $1,000 in cash, along with an embroidered jacket and special award statue.

The "Essence of Cool", Trendsetter, Wild One, Fire Rod, Mighty Fine, Tompkins Cup, Jack's Pick and more will also be handed out during the award ceremonies.



You can save $1 on admission by going to O'Reilly Auto Parts to get advance discount tickets.



The Roadster Show ensures compliance with social distancing, hand washing, and face covering requirements.



Show Hours:

Friday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Admission (in advance*):



Adults: $12

6-12: $4

5 & under: Free



Adults will be $13 the day of the show.

KTVB is a proud sponsor of the Boise Roadster Show.

