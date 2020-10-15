'Drop, cover and hold on' shake drills held across the country

Be sure to have a plan in place for earthquake safety, so when it does happen, you're ready.

BOISE, Idaho — Thursday is International Shakeout Day.



It's something Idahoans know a little bit about, especially after a 6.5 magnitude quake near Challis in late March.



There have been thousands of aftershocks since and scientists say that aftershocks could continue in that fault zone for a few years.



It’s important to know what to do when an earthquake hits and that is what shakeout day is for.



This day is about educating people on how to take immediate action in case of an earthquake and how to get yourself and loved ones out of harm's way.



The common phrase for when an earthquake hits is "drop, cover and hold on."



That means drop to the ground, cover your head or body, and hold on to something close to you.



Shakeout drills will be held across the country and here in Idaho.



The Payette County Office of Emergency Management is inviting Idahoans to take part in the Great Idaho ShakeOut.



It’s an annual drill for schools, businesses and households to practice “drop, cover and hold on,” and other aspects of their emergency plans.



You can register online at shakeout.org/Idaho.



There are also other resources to find there.