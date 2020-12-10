Small earthquake hits near Stanley

The quake measured at a magnitude of 3.1, according to the USGS.

STANLEY, Idaho — A smaller earthquake shook the ground near Stanley Sunday afternoon.

The quake measured at a magnitude of 3.1, according to the USGS. Officials say the epicenter was 73 miles northeast of Boise along Idaho 21 near Elk Mountain.

Several other earthquakes have been recorded in that area this year, with the largest, a 6.5-magnitude, hitting March 31. The shocks from that earthquake were strong enough to be felt around the region.

KTVB has not received any reports of damage connected to the Sunday earthquake.

