Earthquake damage threatens stability of caves at Craters of the Moon

Officials says cave experts found structural concerns after a 6.5 quake shook Boise last March.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials say an earthquake in March is threatening caves at the Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho.

Two National Forest Service cave experts found two structural concerns in the national preserve after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake near Boise rumbled on March 31.

Wade Vagias, superintendent of the Craters of the Moon, says there is one fracture that has the potential to collapse.

Eric Bilderback, a National Park Service geomorphologist, says the agency must balance intervention with letting nature run its course.