2022 summer solstice: What to expect in the Treasure Valley

Tuesday, June 21 is the summer solstice, longest day of the year, with 15 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

BOISE, Idaho — The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, with 15 hours and 26 minutes of daylight. The sunrise in Boise will be at 6:03 a.m., with the Sun staying up until 9:29 p.m. After the summer solstice, we will very slowly see a decrease in daylight, as we head toward the autumnal equinox on September 22nd.

The summer solstice marks the northern-most point of the Sun's direct energy at 23.5° north of the Equator, also known as the Tropic of Cancer. It's also the North Pole's point of maximum tilt. This means that starting tomorrow, the Sun's warming and burning power is at its strongest, like a spotlight shining directly on us, and will continue to do so for the next several weeks. So, slather on the sunscreen, and limit sun exposure between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Temperatures on Tuesday will rise to average levels for the date, with low and mid 80's expected for the Treasure Valley. Highs will be up to around 90° on Wednesday, under sunny skies. With a brush from some cooler air to our north, temps will "cool" just a touch on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 80's. Expect breezy conditions for both days.

Next weekend will be the summer weekend we've all been waiting for. Valley lows will be around 60°, with highs in the low to mid 90's.

