'Travel with Care': Idaho Tourism launches new initiative

The three-pillar initiative reminds travelers to 'Care for Yourself, Care for Others and Care for Idaho,' when adventuring the Gem State this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — More and more Gem State residents are preparing to travel, enjoy the outdoors and explore Idaho this summer.

Idaho Tourism is anticipating an increase of people will be traveling in the coming months, which is why the agency recently launched a new responsible tourism initiative.

'Travel with Care' is broken down into three pillars: Care for Yourself, Care for Others and Care for Idaho.

The three-pillar initiative reminds travelers of the importance of staying safe, being respectful and keeping Idaho's open spaces clean.

"The first pillar, when we talk about caring for yourself, it's really about being prepared," Idaho Department of Commerce Marketing and Innovation Administrator, Matt Borud said. "Do you have a plan? Do you have a plan B? Have you communicated those plans to friends, family, anyone, so that they know where you might be going if you're headed to the outdoors?"

The second Travel with Care pillar, 'Care for Others,' is focused on being courteous and kind while enjoying Idaho's outdoors, Borud said. Idaho Tourism's website reminds travelers to be respectful to workers and servers when in town.

"Finally, the third pillar is Caring for Idaho. As we see a record number of folks, we need to be cognizant of the impact we have," Borud said.

After launching the initiative May 4, Idaho Tourism highlighted the Caring for Idaho pillar by partnering with Ridge to Rivers for a trail maintenance day at Camel's Back Park. They helped pull weeds on the trail, repaired fencing and cleaned graffiti carved in the hillside.

For more information on Idaho Tourism's Travel with Care initiative, click here.

Yesterday we kicked off a new initiative called #TravelWithCare and we were so excited to partner with Ridge to Rivers... Posted by Visit Idaho on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Watch more Local News: