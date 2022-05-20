Multiple crews respond to fire at Hagerman Christian Center

Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office are at the Hagerman Christian Center Saturday, working to identify the cause of the fire.

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Hagerman Christian Center Friday evening.

Hagerman Fire Protection District Chief Tim Peterson told KTVB late Friday the fire had impacted 70-75% of the church.

Hagerman Fire Protection District, Bliss Fire, Gooding Fire, Buhl Fire, Jerome Rural Fire and Wendell Fire crews responded to the church around 8 p.m.

Peterson said the final crews left the church at 3:30 a.m. Saturday after responding to additional hot spots. The fire is out.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Hagerman Fire Protection District said the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County EMS also responded to Friday's incident.

"An incident this size requires all of us to work together, and last night was a good example," the post said.

Hagerman Fire also thanked local restaurants, stores and shops in town for providing crews with food and drinks.

Details on the cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office are at the Hagerman Christian Center Saturday, working to identify the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated. KTVB is working to gather more information.

We at Hagerman Fire would like to thank our mutual aid agencies for the assistance provided last night on the... Posted by Hagerman Fire Protection District / Hagerman Quick Response on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Please say a prayer as our Church Hagerman Christian center caught fire tonight Posted by Ashley Henrietta on Friday, May 20, 2022

Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office are on scene a beginning their work to identify the origin and cause of this extra alarm fire at the Hagerman Christian Center. Posted by Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Friend Nona Kuhn and I went for a drive after dinner last night and saw the Hagerman Christian Center billowing smoke... Posted by Geri Omohundro on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Watch more Local News: