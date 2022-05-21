16th annual Eagle Field of Honor pays tribute to past, present servicemembers

A yellow ribbon can be seen on each of the 600 U.S. flags, which lists the name, rank, branch of service and war or campaign someone has served or is serving.

EAGLE, Idaho — The 16th annual Eagle Field of Honor returned to Reid Merrill Park Saturday, honoring veterans and those currently serving in the United States Military.

Each year, the City of Eagle hosts the tribute with a display of 600 U.S. flags in rows across the grass at Merrill Park. The flags stand for 24 hours each day and are lit at night.

A yellow ribbon can be seen on each of the 600 flags, which lists the name, rank, branch of service and war or campaign someone has served or is serving. Flag sponsorship is $30.

According to Eagle Field of Honor project co-chair, Heather Paredes, those who sponsored a flag get to keep it, along with the pole and rebar.

"We are here to pay tribute to all of our veterans and currently serving," Paredes said. "So, it is a tribute, not a memorial, and it's not just Idaho, it is anyone who has ever served or is currently serving in our United States Military."

100% of the proceeds from the Eagle Field of Honor go to a veteran's organization each year. Paredes said for this year's 16th annual tribute, the beneficiaries are Orville Jackson Post 127, American Legion and Legacy Corps Idaho.

Former Eagle Mayor, Nancy Merrill, initiated the Field of Honor. According to the event's website, more than 5,000 veterans and service men and women have been honored in the Eagle Field of Honor.

The Eagle Field of Honor is the "longest, consecutively-run Field of Honor in the country," the event's website says.

The flags stand in tribute through Memorial Day and purchased flags can be picked up Tuesday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Merrill Park field.

