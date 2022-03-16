Spirit Airlines offering daily nonstop flights from Boise to Las Vegas

Beginning Aug. 5, Spirit Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Boise Airport (BOI) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BOISE, Idaho — Spirit Airlines announced on Tuesday that they will begin offering daily nonstop flights between the Boise Airport (BOI) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 5.

This will be the first time Spirit Airlines will operate out of the Boise Airport.

"It's going to be a great day when we welcome Boise guests on the brightest planes in the sky for the first time and provide new, convenient nonstop flights to Las Vegas, with dozens of exciting connection opportunities across the country," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We look forward to introducing more go for the growing population of the Treasure Valley and visitors wanting to visit the scenic state of Idaho."

According to Boise Airport officials, Las Vegas is consistently one of the top five destinations passengers fly to from BOI.

"We are very excited to welcome Spirit Airlines to Boise this summer," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "Adding daily service on a low-cost carrier will allow more BOI passengers access to the endless allures and attractions of Las Vegas."

Not only will Boise Airport begin offering services from Spirit Airlines, but Avelo Airlines announced in early March that they will begin offering nonstop flights between Southern California and Boise.

Once Spirit Airlines begins operating out of BOI, the airport will be served by a total of nine commercial airlines with 28 nonstop destinations.

