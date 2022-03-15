VRT awarded $1.92 million grant to purchase electric buses

The three electric buses heading to the Treasure Valley are 35-feet in length, planned to replace VRT's three compressed natural gas 25-foot buses.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) announced it was awarded a $1.92 million federal grant on Tuesday from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase electric buses.

VRT said the new buses will replace the transportation authority's older, compressed natural gas buses. The three electric buses heading to the Treasure Valley are 35-feet in length, and are planned to replace VRT's three 25-foot buses.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded a total of $409.3 million in grants across 70 projects, according to VRT. The electric-bus project is the lone development to receive funding from FTA's Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, which ranges across 39 states.

Looking ahead, VRT said it plans to have an electric-powered fleet. Currently, VRT has seven electric buses, with five more scheduled to join the Treasure Valley fleet this spring.

Valley Regional Transit said the FTA grant aligns with the transportation authority's goal of transitioning towards a more sustainable system.

The grant also allows VRT to ultimately bring its total of electric buses to 15 in the future, once the three new buses arrive and the five buses scheduled to arrive this spring join VRT's seven electric buses currently in its fleet.

Fifteen electric buses would be about a third of VRT's fixed-route bus fleet in Ada County.

