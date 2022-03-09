New airline offers new nonstop flight from Boise to California

Starting this spring, Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights between Boise and Southern California every Monday and Friday, through the Boise Airport.

BOISE, Idaho — Avelo Airlines on Wednesday announced new nonstop flights to Southern California through the Boise Airport, starting this Spring.

A representative from the airline announced the launch of their service from the Boise Airport (BOI) to the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

Avelo said the new service will offer Southwestern Idaho a more convenient and affordable alternative to visit Southern California and its attractions. Introductory one-way fares between BOI and BUR will start at $59 and are available on the Avelo website.

"Boise — say hello to Avelo," Avelo Chairman and CEO, Andrew Levy, said. "Getting to Southern California is now easier and more affordable than ever. Whether you are coming to soak in some Southern California sun or enjoy the region's world-famous attractions and entertainment, or visiting friends and family, Avelo will save you time and money so you can enjoy even more of what LA has to offer."

Avelo will fly the Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft on the route beginning May 24 of this year. The new route will operate on Mondays and Fridays, with a special inaugural flight on Tuesday, May 24.

Flight days and times, effective May 27, are listed below:

Monday and Friday

BOI-BUR 11:05 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.

BUR-BOI 7:30 a.m. & 10:25 a.m.

"The Boise Airport is thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines later this spring," said Rebecca Hupp, Boise Airport Director. "The addition of service to Hollywood Burbank Airport provides more nonstop travel options for our region — and easy access to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other attractions throughout Southern California just in time for summer vacations. We look forward to a thriving partnership with Avelo."

Avelo currently serves 18 different destinations across the U.S., including Hollywood Burbank, which was named the "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel in 2019. The airline offers customers several unbundled travel-enhancing options, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport is situated in Southern California, near the region's well-known beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and outdoor recreation.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors from Idaho. Expanding to the Inland Northwest with service to Boise opens up wonderful opportunities to enjoy the convenience of flying in and out of BUR," said Frank Miller, Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director.

