Two people transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after vehicle rollover in Blaine Co.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho —
There was a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 75 near Picabo Desert Road, according to Blaine County Sherriff’s deputies.
Two juveniles from Twin Falls and Filer were driving northbound in a dodge truck, while a snowplow was driving south. As the plow passed, the truck driver lost visibility of the road due to snow being carried on the wind behind the plow. The truck driver hit a patch of ice on the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid off the road and flipped over onto its roof.
The driver and passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. The truck was towed away from the scene.
