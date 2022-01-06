Muffy Davis sworn in as a Blaine County Commissioner

Gov. Brad Little's office announced in December that he appointed Davis the seat being vacated by Jacob Greenberg, who retired from the Blaine County Commission.

HAILEY, Idaho — Rep. Muffy Davis of Ketchum was sworn into office as a Blaine County Commissioner Wednesday.

Gov. Brad Little's office announced in December that the governor appointed Davis the seat being vacated by Jacob Greenberg, who retired from the Blaine County Commission Dec. 31, 2021.

Davis will serve the remainder of Greenberg's term as the representative of District 2, which ends on the final day of 2022. Davis will need to run for re-election this year.

In a press release from Blaine County, Davis shared her excitement about beginning the new role.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue my public service here in Blaine County," Davis said. "This is a very special community and I look forward to working with everyone to meet our collective community values and goals."

Davis, a Democrat, recently served her second term in the Idaho House as a state representative for District 26.

On Dec. 23, Gov. Little announced he appointed Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to the District 26 seat after Davis was appointed to the Blaine County Commission.

Burns will serve the remaining year of Davis's term. The seat is up for election in Nov. 2022. He intends to run for election to a full term. Burns was one of three names submitted to the governor’s office to fill the vacancy by the Idaho Democratic Party’s District 26 Legislative Committee, which was responsible for selecting candidates.

Davis has won seven Paralympic medals in alpine skiing and cycling, including gold in the 2012 London games as a cyclist in the team relay, individual time trial and road race; silver in three alpine skiing events at the 2002 Salt Lake games; and bronze in slalom skiing in the 1998 Nagano games.

The Wood River High School and Stanford University graduate remains active in the Olympic and Paralympic movement.

Blaine Co. officials also thanked Greenberg for his time as Commissioner. He was appointed in 2012 and the county's press release said Greenberg "cared greatly about the community he served during his nine-year, two-month term in office."

