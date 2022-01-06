Hospitals and COVID-19: Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's giving update Thursday afternoon

Rising demand for COVID testing and rising numbers of new cases are among the issues.

BOISE, Idaho — Increased demand for COVID-19 testing, rising positivity rates and the spread of the omicron variant in recent weeks are having an impact on Idaho's hospitals and medical clinics.

1,441 total new cases were reported Wednesday in Idaho; 1,040 of those cases have been confirmed by PCR testing, and the other 401 are counted as "probable," due to symptoms and likely exposure, but no confirmed test result. Over the past two weeks, the 14-day moving average of new daily cases has increased from fewer than 327 on Dec. 23, 2021, to about 621 Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Hospitalizations have not increased as dramatically, but they've still increased. On Dec. 24, a total of 225 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the 44 facilities that reported numbers to the state. On Jan. 3, a total of 274 hospitalizations were reported by 43 facilities.

The statewide testing positivity rate, and the number of tests conducted, for the week ending Jan. 1 will likely be posted later Thursday afternoon. However, Primary Health CEO Dr. David Peterman said earlier this week that Primary Health has been testing more than 1,000 people a day, and nearly 27% of those tests have come back positive. That's across the 21 clinics Primary Health operates.

Doctors with St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus health systems will provide updates on COVID-19 activity and operations in a briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MST/12:30 p.m. PST Thursday. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Those health care leaders will discuss testing demand, children returning to school, and information about how we can best protect ourselves. A question-and-answer session with reporters will follow their opening remarks.

