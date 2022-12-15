Street flooding affects traffic at Broadway and Boise Avenue

Boise Police are advising people to avoid the area in and around the intersection of Broadway and Boise avenues, a busy area of southeast Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews are working in the area of Broadway and Boise avenues southeast of downtown Boise to address flooding that has occurred near the intersection.

Boise Police at 9:30 a.m. Thursday announced on Twitter that the flooding has been causing significant traffic delays, and that people should avoid the area "while crews work to resolve the issue."

The intersection is just south of a canal that runs underneath Broadway.

Police did not indicate what led to the flooding or how long the repair work might take. KTVB is working to get more information about that.

This developing story will be updated as new information is confirmed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flooding near Broadway Ave. and Boise Ave. is causing significant traffic delays. Please avoid the area while crews work to resolve the issue. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) December 15, 2022

