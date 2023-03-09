Highway 21 closed between Grandjean and Banner Summit

State Highway 21 remains closed Saturday afternoon between Grandjean and Banner Summit due to major avalanche danger in the area.

LOWMAN, Idaho — State Highway 21 remains closed Saturday afternoon between Grandjean and Banner Summit due to major avalanche danger in the area, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said.

ITD plans to reassess road conditions at 3 p.m. MT Saturday. The closure stretches from milepost 93.7 to milepost 105.5.

The highway was also closed Thursday evening from milepost 70, south of Lowman, to milepost 48, near Idaho City. The stretch of Idaho 21 is now open after heavy snow, high winds and avalanche danger prompted ITD to close the highway Thursday.

Multiple highways across Idaho closed Friday as extreme winter weather moved into the area. Both lanes of US-20 closed between Mountain Home and Fairfield due to drifting snow and poor visibility.

The closure from I-84 westbound to 2nd Street West reopened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to ITD.

For updates on State Highway 21 and road closures across Idaho, drivers should check Idaho 511 and ITD's Twitter account.

