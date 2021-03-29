Public feedback wanted for Snake River Bridge project at Idaho-Oregon border

The Oregon Department of Transportation is holding an online open house to collect feedback from the local residents, businesses, bridge users and others.

ONTARIO, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to repair and resurface the Snake River Bridge on U.S. Highway 30 that connects Oregon and Idaho, between Ontario and Fruitland. The bridge is located less than a mile north of Interstate 84 Exit 376.

For the next two weeks, ODOT is holding an online open house to collect feedback from the local residents, businesses, bridge users and others.

You can visit their website to review projects plans, photos and information about the traffic impacts of the project, then provide feedback. The open house is available March 29 and runs through April 9.

The Snake River Bridge was built in 1967 and is need of repairs and safety upgrades. Officials say without them, the bridge will continue to deteriorate.

Design work is underway and should be wrapped up later this year. After its complete, a construction contract will be awarded. The repair work on the bridge is set for spring and summer 2022.

Project work includes:

Replace worn out and rutted surface pavement with more durable and longer lasting material.

Replace bridge joints.

Repair deteriorating concrete girder to strengthen the bridge deck.

Construct new curb ramp on northwest (Oregon) side of bridge. This ramp will meet current American's with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Retrofit existing bridge rail to meet rail height standards.

The project is estimated to cost $2.4 million. The Idaho Transportation Department will cost share 50% of the project with ODOT.

The bridge provides critical access for Oregon and Idaho residents and businesses. Transportation officials plan to keep the impacts to a minimum.

Here is what to expect during the construction:

Signs and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

One open lane will be open in each direction at all times.

An alternate route to direct traffic away from the work zone to alleviate expected congestion.

Access for pedestrians, including those will disabilities, through or around work zones.

When construction begins in 2022, traffic updates will be available on TripCheck.com.

Updated information can be found on the project webpage.