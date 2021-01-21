Input sought for Idaho 55 improvements in Canyon County

"Nearly 100 community members participated in a working group last winter to identify issues and concerns with this corridor," said ITD project manager Mark Wasdahl. "We have also engaged in many conversations with the people who own property adjacent to the highway. That, along with extensive technical work, helped us develop and evaluate several options for improving safety and mobility. We have narrowed that down to one recommendation that is feasible to construct, balances safety, mobility, and economic opportunity, and reflects the community's and ITD's values. We are asking for the public to review this recommendation and give feedback."

