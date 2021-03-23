Fort Boise WMA boat ramp access closed during construction project

Old Fort Boise Road will be closed until March 31.

PARMA, Idaho — Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area's main entrance road, which offers access to the boat ramp on the Snake River, is closing Tuesday.

Construction crews are set to complete to pipeline and culvert installation. The project is part of ongoing wetland restoration efforts at Fort Boise WMA.

Boaters and anglers can use the boat ramp just west of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Martins Landing Access Site instead.

Other visitors to the area should park in the parking area at Bar Diamond Lane.