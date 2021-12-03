Spring steelhead fishing season underway in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game says there's been an increase in the number of anglers getting out on Idaho's rivers.

BOISE, Idaho — The Deadwater ice jam just below North Fork near the Idaho-Montana border broke free this last weekend, marking the beginning of the spring steelhead fishing season in the Gem State.



Idaho Fish and Game says there has been an increase in anglers, with many fishing between the Middle Fork Salmon and Pahsimeroi rivers.

Anglers who were interviewed upstream of North Fork said they averaged 28 hours per steelhead caught, while those who fished upstream of the Lemhi River were averaging about 56 hours per steelhead caught. The number was nearly double that for those fishing upstream of the Pahsimeroi River. Anglers interviewed downstream on the Middle Fork Salmon River did not report catching a steelhead.

Officials encourage anglers to continue to be on the lookout for Floy-tagged steelhead.

