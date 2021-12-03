Trail changes proposed after Ridge to Rivers survey

The 2021 trail user survey, which closed last month, got a record 4,437 responses about how to make the trails better and reduce overuse and conflicts.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ridge to Rivers partnership wants to pilot new changes to the trail system around Boise following feedback from several thousand hikers, bikers and runners.

The 2021 trail user survey, which closed last month, got a record 4,437 responses about how to make the trails better and reduce overuse and conflicts. Based on the survey responses, Ridge to Rivers will propose four changes on a trial basis.

• Lower Hulls Gulch Trail #29 Proposal – On even-numbered days of the month, the trail would be closed to all downhill bike travel (open to hikers, horseback riders and uphill mountain bikers) for the duration of the pilot. On odd-numbered days of the month, the trail would only be open to downhill bike traffic (closed to all other users) for the duration of the pilot. Please see link to follow up survey below*

• Polecat Loop Trail #81 Proposal – All trail users would be required to travel in one direction (counter-clockwise) throughout the duration of the pilot.

• Around the Mountain Trail #98 Proposal – All users would be required to travel in one direction (counter-clockwise) throughout the duration of the pilot.

• Bucktail Trail #20A Proposal – Separation of use for mountain bikers and pedestrians.

Ridge to Rivers is still looking for feedback from the public on the proposed changes to Lower Hulls Gulch trail and the pedestrian-only option near Bucktail Trail. Trail users can access the supplemental survey here through March 29.

The trial changes will be presented to the Boise City Council for feedback before being put into place, but could be implemented as early as April. The pilot period would last into the fall, officials said.

"The use of our trail system continues to grow, and the needs of our users continue to evolve. We are committed to exploring different management strategies to improve user experience in the Boise Foothills," said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation director. "We appreciate the feedback we have already received and will continue listening to users as we manage such a unique and popular trail system."

Ridge to Rivers is made up of the City of Boise, Ada County, the Bureau of Land Management Four Rivers Field Office, the Boise National Forest and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. To see the full survey results, click here.

Watch more 'Local News'