ISP investigating fatal crash north of Jackpot, Nevada

One adult and a minor from Louisiana succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S Highway 93 at mile marker 7, North of Jackpot, Nevada.

At 8:20 a.m. July 4, ISP responded to the incident that blocked the highway for 5.5 hours.

According to a news release, a 38-year-old woman and a minor died at the scene of the accident. They were traveling northbound on a tandem bicycle with a 41-year-old man and another minor when they were hit from behind by a 39-year-old man from Twin Falls, also traveling northbound, driving a 2013 Infiniti.

The four on the tandem bike were all from Ruston, Louisiana, the news release said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the bicyclists were all wearing helmets.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: