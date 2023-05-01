Failed petrol promises: Cheaper 'summer gasoline' has yet to be seen

The Pacific Northwest is witnessing inflation at the pump, despite expert assurance that cheaper gas 'will be on the way soon.'

BOISE, Idaho — Gasoline prices in Idaho continue to trend upward, with the average cost in Boise having risen nearly a dime in just one week's time.

Despite the increase, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Patrick De Haan said that "relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far" as buyers routinely transition to summer gasoline - a seasonal blend optimized for warmer temperatures.

Idaho

According to data provided by GasBuddy, Boise saw an average increase of 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the capitol city's average to $3.78.

Prices in Boise are 12.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but gas is still cheaper than it was one year ago, 69.2 cents per gallon cheaper.

As of Monday, GasBuddy found the cheapest station in Boise was priced at $3.49 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.83 per gallon.

Idaho's average cost per gallon was $3.70, as of Monday - up 7.8 cents from last week. The lowest price in the state was $3.28, while the most expensive gas in the Gem State was $4.45 per gallon - for a difference of $1.17 per gallon.

Regional

The entire Pacific Northwest region is witnessing the inflation at the pump.

"With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices," said De Haan.

As consumers await the supposed summer price drop, Idaho's neighboring areas are reflecting the same costly trend as summer travel arrives.

According to AAA data, Washington state remains our costliest neighbor with an average price of $4.59 per gallon. Utah's average cost rises to $3.79, a more than 10-cent jump from last week, April 24.

GasBuddy quoted Oregon's average price to be $4.07, a 4.5-cent increase from one week ago.

National

"After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices," said De Haan.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell 6.3 cents since last Monday's report, bringing the national average to $3.58 per gallon.

However, the national average is still more expensive than it was one month ago, 8.2 cents per gallon more.

"Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy," said De Haan.

Despite these continued fluctuations of single-digit cost variations, consumers find some reprieve, because this time last year, the national average price per gallon was 59.6 cents more at $4.17 per gallon.

