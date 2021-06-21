Crash on Highway 55 blocking traffic near Horseshoe Bend

Boise County Dispatch says four vehicles and a semi truck are involved in the crash. There are injuries. Emergency crews are on scene.

BOISE, Idaho — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend.

Horseshoe Bend ambulance and fire crews are on scene along with Boise County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred near milepost 63, between Harris Creek Summit Road and Fourth Street.



A man called the KTVB newsroom to say it appears that a semi truck coming down Highway 55 into town rear-ended several vehicles. He says firefighters are using the jaws of life to free at least one person from a vehicle.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when approaching Horseshoe Bend. You can get the latest updates at the Idaho Transportation Department's website.