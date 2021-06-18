1 dead, 1 airlifted from Idaho ATV crash

Police say the driver of the ATV lost control going around a corner in Bannock County Thursday afternoon.

ARIMO, Idaho — A woman was killed and another person badly hurt in an all-terrain vehicle accident in eastern Idaho Thursday.

The wreck happened shortly after 4 p.m. on South Smith Canyon Road and Pine View Loop in Bannock County, east of Arimo.

According to Idaho State Police, 67-year-old Chikay Cole was driving the ATV with 67-year-old Kerry Cole riding as a passenger. Both are from Sandy, Utah.

Police say the driver lost control of the ATV going around a turn, and both riders were thrown off. Chikay Cole died from her injuries at the scene.

Kerry Cole was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His current condition is unknown.