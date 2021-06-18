Melba man dies in crash with hay swather

The crash blocked highway 78 for two and a half hours Thursday night.

MARSING, Idaho — One man died Thursday when his car struck a large farm implement on Idaho 78.

The collision happened at 8:41 p.m. in Owyhee County south of Marsing.

Idaho State Police say 62-year-old James McCoy of Melba was driving east in a Toyota Camry when he crashed into an oncoming hay swather. McCoy died of his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the hay swather, 36-year-old Joseph Young of Melba, was not hurt.