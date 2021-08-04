Cement and sand spilled on I-84 causes traffic delays in Meridian

Idaho State Police say a pickup truck crashed and spilled cement and sand onto the road from an attached trailer.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Three lanes on westbound Interstate 84 in Meridian were closed for a few hours Thursday morning causing delays for commuters.



Idaho State Police say a pickup truck crashed and spilled cement and sand onto the road from an attached trailer.



The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. between Meridian Road and Ten Mile Road.



Idaho Transportation Department crews were called out to sweep up the mess. All lanes of traffic were back open around 10:40 a.m.



No injuries were report. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.