Cement and sand spilled on I-84 causes traffic delays in Meridian

Idaho State Police say a pickup truck crashed and spilled cement and sand onto the road from an attached trailer.
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Three lanes on westbound Interstate 84 in Meridian were closed for a few hours Thursday morning causing delays for commuters.

Idaho State Police say a pickup truck crashed and spilled cement and sand onto the road from an attached trailer.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. between Meridian Road and Ten Mile Road.

Idaho Transportation Department crews were called out to sweep up the mess. All lanes of traffic were back open around 10:40 a.m.

No injuries were report. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Idaho State Police responded to a crash on westbound I-84 in Meridian Thursday morning.

    

