Camper chain kept pickup from falling into Malad Gorge, ISP says

Idaho State Police say emergency responders helped bring two people to safety after a pickup nearly fell into Malad Gorge.

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — A section of eastbound Interstate 84 southeast of Bliss remains shut down after a crash and rescue operation at the Malad Gorge.

Idaho State Police said Monday evening that emergency responders from Jerome, Gooding and Twin Falls answered a call for help after a pickup nearly fell into the gorge.

In a post on Twitter, ISP said that safety chains to a camper initially kept the pickup from plunging into the river. Two people who were in the pickup have been taken to the hospital. Police said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

ISP described the emergency response as "heroic."

"ISP thanks all the fast responding, quick thinking local rescue agencies who responded to the call for help," the agency said in one of its Twitter posts.

Drivers headed east on I-84 into the Magic Valley are being rerouted onto U.S. Highway 30 through Buhl and Twin Falls. ISP said at 5:11 p.m. Monday that I-84 will remain closed "for some time, as the effort to clear the scene and ensure the highway is again safe."

Further details about the crash are not yet available. Check back for updates on this developing story.