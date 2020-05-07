Car goes over embankment on Highway 55 south of Banks, expect serious delays

Boise County Emergency Management urges people to avoid traveling through the area, and if they must, they need to make sure they have plenty of gas and water.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — First responders are en route to a crash on Highway 55, south of Banks, that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The Boise County Emergency Management says a car went over the embankment on the highway and the crash could cause serious delays, adding to already heavy traffic.

The crash happened at about milepost 74, according to officials.

Officials did not specify what kind of vehicle went over the embankment or if there were any injuries.

Boise County Emergency Management urges people to avoid traveling through the area, and if they must, they need to make sure they have plenty of gas and water.