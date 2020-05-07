The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a report of planes that crashed into Lake Coeur d’Alene near Powderhorn Bay.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two planes had crashed into each other and then Powderhorn Bay around 2:20 p.m. today.

Multiple units including the Marine Unit have been called in.

Witnesses say two planes hit each other above the lake and then fell into the lake. The planes are in about 120-130 feet of water.

It is unknown what types of planes were involved or how many occupants were on each plane.