Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry closed after tractor-trailer crashes into Payette River

The crash is "a tricky one for two crews" to clear, as the truck and trailer are partially in the river.

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are responding to a tractor-trailer after it crashed into the Payette River, causing Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry to close down.

ISP says truck crashed into the river just before 8 a.m. and the crash sent two people - the truck driver and the passenger - to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported by air ambulance due to the remoteness of the area.

Both lanes of the highway are still closed as crews work to fish the truck and trailer out of the river. ISP tweeted that "It’s a tricky one for tow crews. They’re doing the best they can to clear the road. Delay travel thru the area."

Officials do not know when the highway will reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area between Banks and Cascade as it may take some time for crews to get the truck out of the water.