Twilight Criterium returns to downtown Boise this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — A popular USA cycling event returns to downtown Boise this weekend.

The Boise Twilight Criterium takes place this Saturday, July 10. The event celebrates and supports cycling as a healthy, lifetime sport for cyclists of all abilities, both pro, and amateur.

Fans can kick off the weekend of cycling by joining the Twilight Trifecta kickoff celebration, Friday, July 9 at JUMP. Meet Pro teams and cyclists who will fill the outdoor Autograph Alley, enjoy live music from Boise's Red Light Challenge, step into the beverage garden or explore the JUMP facility from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Paralympic Cycling National Championship Time Trial award podium will take place at 5 p.m. outdoors at JUMP. The Time Trial takes place earlier Friday in Glenns Ferry, Idaho.

Races begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Paralympics Cycling Relay National Championship. The Twilight Criterium partners with the Challenged Athletes Foundation to be an inclusive, all abilities event for both athletes and spectators.

Following the Para National Championship, kids will ride tire-to-tire with Olympic and Paralympic Gold medalists Kristen Armstrong and Muffy Davis for the Annual Twilight Criterium Kids' Ride, powered by St. Luke's and Mission 43. You can still sign up, and on-site registration will be available.

Races then continue throughout the day, with the Pro Women and Pro Men races closing out the night after the 6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony.



The Twilight Criterium EXPO, located inside Cecil D. Andrus Park, opens at 1 p.m. Saturday. Fans can find event information, food trucks & beverages, shade, and some of the best spots to see all the racing action. Free COVID shots are being offered to anyone interested in getting one.

Earlier this year, event organizers were excited to announce the support of new title sponsor Bailey Glasser LLP, whose participation is helping bring the 34th season of professional cycling back to the streets of downtown Boise.



"All of us at Bailey Glasser are excited about sponsoring this year's Boise Twilight Criterium," said Benjamin Schwartzman, partner at Bailey Glasser. "We know how much this race means to the Boise community, and to its growing role as a regional/national destination for elite sports and recreation. We could not be more thrilled to support such a signature event."

