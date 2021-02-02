Twilight Criterium hoping to hold race in 2021

Event organizers say they are planning to hold the race on July 10.

BOISE, Idaho — A popular USA cycling event held in downtown Boise is hoping it can hold its annual race this summer.



The Twilight Criterium is held in downtown every July – and as of right now – event organizers say they are planning to hold the race on July 10, 2021.



It will be the 34th season of pro cycling in Boise and organizers say they are working out how to hold the event in the safest way possible.



As of right now, it's unclear if fans will be able to attend. Organizers say that depends on city, state and national guidelines.



Event organizers also announced the support of the new title sponsor Bailey Glasser LLP.

"All of us at Bailey Glasser are excited about sponsoring this year's Boise Twilight Criterium," said Benjamin Schwartzman, partner at Bailey Glasser. "We know how much this race means to the Boise community, and to its growing role as a regional/national destination for elite sports and recreation. We could not be more thrilled to support such a signature event."

Bailey Glasser was founded in 1999 in Charleston, West Virginia. Since then, the firm has grown to more than 65 lawyers located in 12 offices across the U.S. including a newly opened office in Boise.

