'Never give up': Sofia Huerta inspires young Treasure Valley athletes

While watching the 1999 World Cup, Huerta remembers "writing on a piece of paper that I wanted to play for the U.S. Women's National Team."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise native and Centennial High School graduate Sofia Huerta is on the U.S. Women's National World Cup roster for the first time in her career, making her World Cup debut Friday against Vietnam.

Huerta said that getting a chance to represent her country on the biggest stage has been a dream she has been striving for since she was a young girl.

"I remember watching the 99'ers win the World Cup and watching Brandi Chastain rip her shirt off and then celebrate as a team," Huerta said. "I remember seeing that on TV and then writing on a piece of paper that I wanted to play for the U.S. Women's National Team, and I wanted to be professional soccer player."

Huerta said her journey to the international stage wasn't easy, but hopes that people can hear her story and feel inspired.

"Now at 30, I'm getting my first big appearance at a major tournament, which is not common. A lot of girls on the team at this age are going to their second or third World Cup even," Huerta said. "So, I'm thankful and I think I'm just a walking example, to never give up on your dream, because if you believe in yourself, you can obviously conquer anything."

The Idaho native did more than just excel on the pitch during her time in Boise, she was also very competitive in swimming. Currently, Huerta holds two records for the Boise Parks and Rec championships. The first being for the girls 9-10 50-yard breaststroke, with a time of 38.69 set back in 2003. The second is being the girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke leader with a time of 34.61 set back in 2006.

KTVB spoke with Paola Lawson, the aquatics manager for Boise Parks and Rec, who knew Huerta during her swimming days and saw her compete. She agrees that Huerta is a role model for some of the girls competing in swim.

"I think it's a motivating factor and not just a motivating activating factor for everyone, it's specifically a motivating factor for little girls, for women in sports," Lawson said. "She's an excellent example for everyone to say, 'hey, you know, if you put your mind to it, and you put in the effort, you can get this done.'"

Only one more week until the women’s World Cup! Join Centennial High School’s girls soccer team as we cheer on team USA and Sofia Huerta. Want to order a shirt? See the link in the bio! Posted by Centennial High School - Boise, ID on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Huerta said she is proud to put Boise on the map and appreciates the support she has received from the community throughout her career.

"I feel a lot of support and you know, that's the best thing about Boise. It's such a small community and everybody knows everybody, for the most part," Huerta said. "So, since I was younger and had started my athletic career, I always felt very supported."

Huerta and Team USA begin the 2023 Women's World Cup journey in New Zealand on Friday at 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET) against Vietnam. The U.S. Women's National Team is in Group E with Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Hometown hero! Sofia Huerta, USA #3



Boise, Idaho pic.twitter.com/TQrqJ1K5tu — Be Kind. Always. (@JSeikkula23) July 21, 2023

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.