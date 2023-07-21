JUMP hosting World Cup watch party in honor of Idaho native Sofia Huerta

This will be Huerta's first World Cup. She is the first player from Idaho to make a U.S. Women's World Cup roster.

BOISE, Idaho — JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place) in Boise is hosting a Women's World Cup watch party in honor of Idaho native Sofia Huerta, who will be playing in the USA vs. Vietnam game Friday night.

The public is invited to watch the game on the JUMPotron screen. The community party will include activities like soccer games for kids led by Huerta's alma mater, the Centennial High School women's soccer team.

Huerta is a two-time Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year. She made her debut for the United States in September 2017, but this will be Huerta's first World Cup. She is the first player from Idaho to make a U.S. Women's World Cup roster.

A second Women's World Cup watch party is scheduled for July 26 from 6-9 p.m. to see the USA take on the Netherlands, who finished second to the U.S. in the 2019 World Cup. Athletes and coaches from the Boise State women's soccer program will be at the event as well.

Both games kick off at 6:45 p.m.

Seating is available but people are encouraged to bring outdoor chairs and blankets.

For more information, visit JUMP's website.

