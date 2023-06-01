Boise native Sofia Huerta named to US Women's World Cup roster

The Centennial graduate is the first player from Idaho to make a U.S. Women's World Cup roster. Huerta will make her World Cup debut against Vietnam in July.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Centennial High School standout and Boise native Sofia Huerta has been named to the United States National Team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday.

The two-time Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year made her debut for the United States in September 2017, but this will be Huerta's first World Cup. Additionally, Huerta is the first player from Idaho to make a U.S. Women's World Cup roster.

The 23-player roster will compete in Australia and New Zealand this summer, as the red, white and blue defends back-to-back World Cups. Rosters will become official once they are submitted to FIFA before the July 9 deadline.

Huerta and Co. are in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The World Cup kicks off July 20, with the United States opening play against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland. Due to the time difference, the game will air in Boise on July 21 at 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET).

In a star-studded announcement video posted on Twitter, Huerta's roster spot was revealed by American actress Sophia Bush, who starred in One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D. and Good Sam.

With five selections, the OL Reign have the most players on this year's U.S. roster of any squad in the National Women's Soccer League. Huerta will be joined by teammates Alana Cook, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe.

Huerta has started all 12 games she has appeared in for the OL Reign this year, recording 21 clearances, five blocks and 17 interceptions so far.

Last year, the Boise native was named to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Best XI First Team, honoring the top players in the league. Huerta started in 19 matches in 2022 and completed more than 675 passes, blocked 10 shots and intercepted 21 feeds.

In her 29 appearances with the U.S. since 2017, Huerta has tallied four assists. She has appeared in four of five United States' matches this year, after making 11 starts in 16 total appearances in 2022.

Huerta was a four-year starter at Santa Clara University following her career at Centennial. She was selected by the Chicago Red Stars with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NWSL Draft. Huerta was traded to the Houston Dash in 2018, before joining her current team in 2020.

The entire United States Women's National Team is included below, broken down by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle, (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).

For more information on the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, including how and when to watch Huerta and the U.S., visit the article below:

