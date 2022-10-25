Boise native Sofia Huerta named to NWSL Best XI First Team

Huerta was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for Centennial High School. The 2022 NWSL Best XI First Team recognizes the league's top players.

BOISE, Idaho — Centennial High School graduate and two-time Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year for the Patriots, Sofia Huerta, continues to represent the Gem State on the national stage.

On Tuesday, the Boise native was named to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Best XI First Team, honoring the top players in the league.

Huerta, who plays for the OL Reign in Seattle, started in 19 matches this season. Huerta completed more than 675 passes, blocked 10 shots and intercepted 21 feeds.

The former Patriot's accomplishments helped OL Reign to its third NWSL Shield in club history. Huerta is one of four defenders to earn league-wide, first-team honors.

The 2022 NWSL Best XI First and Second Team were created based on a weighted voting scale, with players receiving 50% of the weight. Owners, GMs and coaches make up 20%, with the media (20%) and fans (10%) rounding out the scale.

In addition to her Best XI honors, Huerta is also nominated for the league's Defender of the Year award. She is one of five defenders up for the award.

Huerta was a four-year starter at Santa Clara University following her career at Centennial. She has suited up for both the Mexican and U.S. National Soccer teams and has played professionally in the NWSL since 2015.

Huerta's career in the NWSL started in Chicago. The Red Stars selected her with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After she was traded to the Houston Dash in 2018, Huerta found herself on the move again in 2020, joining a then new squad, the OL Reign.

Since the 2022 Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team awards were presented by Mastercard, each of the 22 players will receive a cash bonus.

