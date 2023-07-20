'What a blessing': Paul Rush named NNU Director of Athletics

The Idaho native began his coaching career in 2003 as an assistant with Capital High's sophomore boys basketball team. Now, he takes over NNU's athletic department.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University on Thursday announced men's basketball head coach Paul Rush has been promoted to Director of Athletics after eight seasons with the Nighthawks' program, including six at the helm.

NNU President Joel Pearsall appointed Rush to lead the athletic department, and the Idaho native was introduced Thursday with a press conference at the Johnson Sports Center. Kelli Lindley, the former director of athletics, changed roles in July after eight years in the position. Lindley is now NNU's Vice President for External Relations.

Across his six seasons as the Nighthawks' men's basketball coach, Rush's squads posted an overall record of 88-61, including a 54-39 resume against teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC). NNU thrived at the NCAA DII level under Rush, making two tournament appearances and four-straight trips to GNAC postseason play.

The Boise State University graduate has history as a mentor on the hardwood in the state of Idaho. Rush began his coaching career as an assistant with the Capital High School sophomore boys basketball team in 2003. He climbed the ladder with the Eagles, making his way to varsity head coach in 2009.

In 2014, Capital went undefeated and won the 5A state boys basketball title under Rush. The Eagles also captured a third-place finish at the state tourney in 2015.

An incredibly nice and genuine human being!



I’m going to miss seeing him around the court, especially when the Mayor’s Cup rolls around, but congrats, @Coach_Rush! https://t.co/n3QNQE57x8 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 20, 2023

"Paul Rush possesses significant experience and gifting, and we are thrilled to welcome Paul into his new role as NNU Director of Athletics," Pearsall said. "Paul has proven himself to be a successful leader throughout his coaching career, at both the high school and college level, and he has shown himself to be the embodiment of NNU's mission and values. In this role, Paul will now become the 'coach of NNU's coaches,' as well as the face of NNU Athletics to the Boise Valley and beyond. I could not be more pleased to welcome Paul to this leadership role on our campus."

According to Northwest Nazarene Athletics, current associate head coach Jon Hawkins will take over as interim head coach for men's basketball. Rush begins his new role as the department's leader immediately.

NNU made its way to the 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 under Rush. The Nighthawks had a trio of All-Region players during his tenure, in addition to 17 All-GNAC honorees. Adonis Arms won GNAC Player of the Year in 2019, and Tru Allen claimed GNAC Freshman of the Year in 2022.

"What a blessing this is to be able to serve Northwest Nazarene University and the incredible students, coaches, and staff we have in our athletic department. The opportunity to see the students' lives transformed as we build on the unprecedented successes that Nighthawks Athletics has achieved under Kelli's leadership is beyond exciting." Rush said. "My family and I are grateful to President Pearsall, Vice President Pearson, and the entire search committee for trusting me with this role. We look forward to continuing the upward trajectory of NNU Athletics as we build Nampa's Home Team into an NCAA Division II powerhouse."

Rush has four sons, and lives in Nampa wife his wife, Kylie.

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.