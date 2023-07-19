x
Boise State Football

Three Broncos land on preseason Mountain West all-conference team

Boise State had two offensive players and one defender honored Wednesday. Nominated Broncos left off the team includes Taylen Green, Ashton Jeanty and Jonah Dalmas.
Credit: AP
Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely lifts running back George Holani(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Conference on Wednesday announced three Boise State seniors landed on the league's 2023 preseason all-conference team, with two players on offense and one defender. 

Offensive tackle Cade Beresford, running back George Holani and linebacker DJ Schramm represented the Broncos after each making the All-Mountain West second team last fall. Boise State ranks fifth in terms of player selections, behind Wyoming's five picks and four picks apiece for Air Force, Colorado State and San Diego State. 

Boise State had eight offensive players up for nomination ahead of Mountain West Football Media Days. San Jose State's Chevan Cordeiro topped Taylen Green for both all-conference quarterback and preseason offensive player of the year, as selected by a media panel.

Running back Ashton Jeanty, wide receiver Stefan Cobbs and offensive linemen Garrett Curran, Ben Dooley and Mason Randolph were also nominated for the preseason all-conference offense. All five lineman selected represent different programs, while Air Force's John Lee Eldridge III claimed the second running back spot alongside Holani and over Jeanty.

Holani rushed for 1,157 yards in 2022 and added 151 receiving yards. Holani also found the end zone 13 times. In his first year with Boise State after transferring from Washington State, Beresford started all 13 games he appeared in.

As reported by KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, Boise State has a relatively strict awards nomination policy. Schramm was the lone Bronco defensive player considered for the All-Mountain West preseason team. The California native earned a spot Wednesday after leading the team in total tackles (110), solo tackles (53) and tackles-for-loss (12) in 2022.

Schramm on Monday was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, a watch list that highlights the best college football players eligible for both the 2024 NFL Draft and the annual senior all-star game in Frisco, Texas. Beresford, Holani and tight end Riley Smith are also early candidates for the Shrine Bowl.

A total of 22 defensive backs were nominated for the team, but none by Boise State. 

Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds was nominated for the All-Mountain West preseason poll, in addition to kicker Jonah Dalmas, who was considered at his respective position and for special teams player of the year. The duo fell short behind San Diego State's Jack Browning (punter) and Wyoming's John Hoyland (kicker). 

Both Browning and Hoyland were members of the 2022 All-Mountain West first team. Additionally, Browning was named 2023 preseason special teams player of the year on Wednesday. 

ICYMI: BOISE STATE PICKED NO. 1 IN MOUNTAIN WEST PRESEASON FOOTBALL POLL

Junior Cowboy linebacker Easton Gibbs was named defensive player of the year. Gibbs, Schramm and San Diego State's Cody Moon represent the all-conference linebacker corps.

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

OFFENSE:
QB        Chevan Cordeiro **         Sr.        San José State
WR       Tory Horton*                  Sr.        Colorado State
WR       Justin Lockhart              Jr.         San José State
RB        John Lee Eldridge III      Sr.        Air Force
RB        George Holani**            Sr.        Boise State
OL        Thor Paglialong             Sr.        Air Force
OL        Cade Beresford**           Sr.        Boise State
OL        Mose Vavao                   Sr.        Fresno State
OL        Cade Bennett**             Jr.         San Diego State
OL        Frank Crum                   Sr.        Wyoming
TE        Mark Redman                Sr.        San Diego State
 

DEFENSE:
DL        Payton Zdroik                Jr.         Air Force
DL        Mohamed Kamara**      Sr.        Colorado State
DL        Devo Bridges                 Sr.        Fresno State
DL        Jordan Bertagnole          Jr.         Wyoming
DL        DeVonne Harris              Jr.         Wyoming
LB        DJ Schramm**              Sr.        Boise State
LB        Cody Moon                    Jr.         San Diego State
LB        Easton Gibbs*               Jr.         Wyoming
DB        Trey Taylor                    Sr.        Air Force
DB        Jack Howell*                 Jr.         Colorado State
DB        Cam Stone                    Sr.        Hawai’i
DB        Ike Larsen**                  So.       Utah State
 

SPECIALISTS:
P          Jack Browning*             Sr.        San Diego State
PK        John Hoyland*               Jr.         Wyoming
PR        Tory Horton                   Sr.        Colorado State
KR        Christian Washington     So.       New Mexico

* - member of the 2022 All-Mountain West first team
** - member of the 2022 All-Mountain West second team

