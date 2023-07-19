Three Broncos land on preseason Mountain West all-conference team

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Conference on Wednesday announced three Boise State seniors landed on the league's 2023 preseason all-conference team, with two players on offense and one defender.
Offensive tackle Cade Beresford, running back George Holani and linebacker DJ Schramm represented the Broncos after each making the All-Mountain West second team last fall. Boise State ranks fifth in terms of player selections, behind Wyoming's five picks and four picks apiece for Air Force, Colorado State and San Diego State.
Boise State had eight offensive players up for nomination ahead of Mountain West Football Media Days. San Jose State's Chevan Cordeiro topped Taylen Green for both all-conference quarterback and preseason offensive player of the year, as selected by a media panel.
Running back Ashton Jeanty, wide receiver Stefan Cobbs and offensive linemen Garrett Curran, Ben Dooley and Mason Randolph were also nominated for the preseason all-conference offense. All five lineman selected represent different programs, while Air Force's John Lee Eldridge III claimed the second running back spot alongside Holani and over Jeanty.
Holani rushed for 1,157 yards in 2022 and added 151 receiving yards. Holani also found the end zone 13 times. In his first year with Boise State after transferring from Washington State, Beresford started all 13 games he appeared in.
As reported by KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, Boise State has a relatively strict awards nomination policy. Schramm was the lone Bronco defensive player considered for the All-Mountain West preseason team. The California native earned a spot Wednesday after leading the team in total tackles (110), solo tackles (53) and tackles-for-loss (12) in 2022.
Schramm on Monday was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, a watch list that highlights the best college football players eligible for both the 2024 NFL Draft and the annual senior all-star game in Frisco, Texas. Beresford, Holani and tight end Riley Smith are also early candidates for the Shrine Bowl.
A total of 22 defensive backs were nominated for the team, but none by Boise State.
Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds was nominated for the All-Mountain West preseason poll, in addition to kicker Jonah Dalmas, who was considered at his respective position and for special teams player of the year. The duo fell short behind San Diego State's Jack Browning (punter) and Wyoming's John Hoyland (kicker).
Both Browning and Hoyland were members of the 2022 All-Mountain West first team. Additionally, Browning was named 2023 preseason special teams player of the year on Wednesday.
Junior Cowboy linebacker Easton Gibbs was named defensive player of the year. Gibbs, Schramm and San Diego State's Cody Moon represent the all-conference linebacker corps.
OFFENSE:
QB Chevan Cordeiro ** Sr. San José State
WR Tory Horton* Sr. Colorado State
WR Justin Lockhart Jr. San José State
RB John Lee Eldridge III Sr. Air Force
RB George Holani** Sr. Boise State
OL Thor Paglialong Sr. Air Force
OL Cade Beresford** Sr. Boise State
OL Mose Vavao Sr. Fresno State
OL Cade Bennett** Jr. San Diego State
OL Frank Crum Sr. Wyoming
TE Mark Redman Sr. San Diego State
DEFENSE:
DL Payton Zdroik Jr. Air Force
DL Mohamed Kamara** Sr. Colorado State
DL Devo Bridges Sr. Fresno State
DL Jordan Bertagnole Jr. Wyoming
DL DeVonne Harris Jr. Wyoming
LB DJ Schramm** Sr. Boise State
LB Cody Moon Jr. San Diego State
LB Easton Gibbs* Jr. Wyoming
DB Trey Taylor Sr. Air Force
DB Jack Howell* Jr. Colorado State
DB Cam Stone Sr. Hawai’i
DB Ike Larsen** So. Utah State
SPECIALISTS:
P Jack Browning* Sr. San Diego State
PK John Hoyland* Jr. Wyoming
PR Tory Horton Sr. Colorado State
KR Christian Washington So. New Mexico
* - member of the 2022 All-Mountain West first team
** - member of the 2022 All-Mountain West second team
