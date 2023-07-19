Boise State picked No. 1 in Mountain West preseason football poll

For the 16th straight season, the Broncos have been picked to win either their respective division or league.

BOISE, Idaho — For the 16th straight season, Boise State football has been picked to win either its respective division or league. On Wednesday, the Broncos were tabbed as the favorite to win the Mountain West regular-season title at the league's annual media days.

The predicted order of finish, voted on by members of the Mountain West media, saw the Broncos receive 28 first-place votes and 433 total points. Boise State claimed all but nine first-place votes from the 37 voters.

Fresno State earned five first-place votes, followed by Air Force (two), and one first-place vote for both San Diego State and UNLV. The Falcons were selected to finish second with 364 total points, ahead of Fresno State's 351 points.

Nevada (92) and New Mexico (60) were the only programs to receive less than 100 total points, placing them in 11th and 12th place, respectively.

Boise State has been voted a preseason favorite in each of their 12 years in the Mountain West. They have gone on to claim at least a share of the regular season championship four times, winning it outright in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

The Mountain West eliminated its two-division format prior to this season. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in the league will meet in the Mountain West Championship Game on Dec. 2.

The Broncos 2023 squad reports for fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, before their first practice on Aug. 2. Boise State's season opener at Washington is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, at 1:30 p.m. MT on ABC. Both the Broncos and Huskies begin their respective media days on Wednesday.

2023 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish



Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (28) 433

2. Air Force (2) 364

3. Fresno State (5) 351

4. San Diego State (1) 338

5. San José State 293

6. Wyoming 281

7. Colorado State 201

8. Utah State 194

9. UNLV (1) 177

10. Hawai’i 102

11. Nevada 92

12. New Mexico 60

