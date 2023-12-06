Boise State football: Four Broncos named to East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

The watch list highlights the best players in college football who are eligible for both the 2024 NFL Draft and East-West Shrine Bowl.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The East-West Shrine Bowl on Monday released its list of the top 1,000 candidates eligible play in its annual college football all-star game following the upcoming 2023 season. The list includes four Boise State football players, tied for the most of any team in the Mountain West.

The Shrine Bowl 1,000 is compromised of the best seniors in the NCAA who are eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The early rendition of the list provides a preview of names who could suit up in the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, in February.

2022 All-Mountain West Second Team linebacker DJ Schramm was the lone Bronco defensive player to make the watch list. Schramm started all 14 games last fall and led Boise State in total tackles (110), solo tackles (53) and tackles-for-loss (12).

Both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports tabbed the California native to their 2023 preseason All-Mountain West First Team this offseason. Schramm is in Las Vegas this week for Mountain West Football Media Days, alongside tight end Riley Smith and head coach Andy Avalos.

Smith also appeared on Monday's Shrine 1,000, hot on the heels of a career year in receptions (25) and receiving yards (214). The 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior is in line for another big year under first-year offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, who often uses tight ends to create mismatches through shifts and motions, similar to Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin.

Fellow offensive standouts Cade Beresford and George Holani joined Smith on the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list on Monday. In his first year with Boise State after transferring from Washington State, Beresford started all 13 games he appeared in and landed on the 2022 All-Mountain West Second team.

The 6-foot-7 tackle also appeared on Athlon's preseason first team. Beresford was one of eight Broncos in January who announced they were using an additional year of eligibility from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holani announced he was returning for one more ride back on New Year's Day. The California native rushed for 1,157 yards in 2022 and added 151 receiving yards. Holani also found the end zone 13 times. Boise State returns one of the best running back duos in the nation this fall with Holani and superstar sophomore Ashton Jeanty.

Last year, Boise State's John Ojukwu and Tyreque Jones each played in the Shrine Bowl. They later went on to sign undrafted free agent deals in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

San Diego State, UNLV and Wyoming also had four players land on the Shrine 1,000. To view the compete player list, click here.

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.