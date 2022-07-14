Parents of Lauren McCluskey honor her memory with resurfaced track at Kibbie Dome

In October 2018, Lauren was killed while attending the University of Utah after reporting to campus police that her ex-boyfriend was harassing and stalking her.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Lauren McCluskey's life was taken far too soon. Now, her family is making sure her name and story isn't forgotten.

On a track she grew up running on, you will now see her name on a state of the art surface.

It's been nearly four years since McCluskey's death. A Pullman native, Lauren was killed while attending the University of Utah after reporting to campus police that her ex-boyfriend was harassing and stalking her.

After her death, Lauren's parents settled for nearly $14 million with the University, with $1 million being used to resurface a track in her honor at the school's Kibbie Dome.

"It means a lot and to have her name here on this track,"Lauren's father, Matt McCluskey, said. "It was something that she loved and other students passing through will learn about her story. So, I think it's obviously bittersweet, but it's something that makes us very happy."

It's a surface Lauren would have been thrilled to compete on.

"Top notch. This is the best in the business," Wall2Wall Flooring Project Manager Adam Bohrer said. "Doesn't get better than this."

The track now dawns Lauren's name. Before she went on to be a decathalete at the University of Utah, Lauren practiced at the Kibbie Dome, a place that she held close to her heart.

"Starting from when she was really young, she would come here in the winter when there was snow on the ground and workout here and she was always welcome," Lauren's mother, Jill McCluskey said. "She would just love to see these improvements"

While she's not able to see it, her spirit is still felt.

"I told the family this morning I think she's just running around on this track smiling," University of Idaho Athletics Director Terry Gawlik said.

"Lauren's presence is here and that's another great part of this whole facility," Matt McCluskey said.

Along with the new surface is brand new lighting, turning the Kibbie Dome into one of the better indoor track and field venues in the country.

Editor's Note: During one of our shows, it was misspoken that Lauren attended the University of Idaho at the time of her death when it was in fact at the University of Utah.

