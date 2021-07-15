Ridge to Rivers asking for feedback on changes to popular Foothills trails

The program is testing out changes to how different areas of the Foothills are used, with the goal of reducing overcrowding, collisions, and conflict on the trails.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been several months since Ridge to Rivers launched a pilot program to test out changes to how different areas of Foothills are used, with the goal of reducing overcrowding, collisions, and conflict on the trails.

Now, the group is looking for your feedback. A survey about whether trail users have found the changes effective opens Thursday and will remain available through July 23.

Officials say trail managers and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department will use that feedback in part to determine what to adjust in the pilot program.

“We appreciate everyone’s willingness to give these management strategies a try,” said Ridge to Rivers Program Manager David Gordon. “Our trail team and Ridge to Rivers rangers will continue to educate the public in these locations and gather feedback on the program to make recommendations to guide the future of the trail system.”

So far, the pilot program changes have included making Lower Hulls Gulch open to downhill bikers only on odd-numbered days, while even-numbered days see hikers, horseback riders, and uphill bikers allowed on the trail. It also made Around the Mountain and Polecat Loop Trail #81 one-way trails, with all users riding or walking counterclockwise. The first half-mile from the Polecat Loop trailhead is an exception, with users allowed to travel in both directions to allow for out-and-back travel to Polecat Reserve.

The pilot program also backed the creation of a new pedestrian-only trail between Central Ridge and Bucktail Trail, while Bucktail was modified to be for downhill bikers only.

The pilot program is scheduled to run through November. To take the survey, click here.

