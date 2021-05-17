Calls for help increasing on Boise Foothills trails

Ridge to Rivers and Boise Fire are reminding everyone to take steps to keep themselves safe when headed out for a hike or a ride this season.

BOISE, Idaho — As the number of people heading into the Boise foothills trails system continues to rise, so do the number of situations in which people get into trouble and need help.

The Boise Fire Department is teaming up with Ridge to Rivers to encourage trail users to practice safety and protect themselves while enjoying the outdoors.

Last year, firefighters were called in for 23 technical foothills rescues, according to Boise Fire, and rescue numbers for this year are beginning to trend upward again.

"The Ridge to Rivers Trail System is an incredible amenity and with the increase in use we want to remind trail users to be prepared with the right equipment, including packing enough water and bringing a cell phone while hiking or riding in the Boise Foothills," said Boise Fire Battalion Chief Terry Theriot. "It's often difficult for rescue teams to quickly access different areas of the foothills, so you may see us responding on all-terrain vehicles or electric motorcycles."

The electric motorcycle and ATVs are marked with the Boise Fire logo, but riders may not always be in uniform. Boise Fire says these vehicles are used to reach people in distress, and may appear even on trails where motorized use is otherwise banned.

Hikers and mountain bikers are urged to get out of the way and let response vehicles pass if they see them, so firefighters can quickly get to their destination.

"Summer is the busiest season on the trails, and we encourage everyone to know their limits and be careful," said David Gordon, Ridge to Rivers program manager. "It's up to all of us to be kind, mindful and prepared when we recreate in the foothills out of respect for all users."

Everyone can play a role in making sure they do not get hurt or lost in the foothills this season. Trail users are encouraged to hike or ride with someone else when possible, or tell someone specifics about where they will be and when they will return if heading out alone.

Recreators should bring plenty of water for themself and any pets, and wear appropriate clothing, footwear, and safety equipment for the conditions. Anyone headed out during the dawn or dusk hours should carry a headlamp or flashlight as well.

Although carrying a cell phone to call for help in an emergency is a good idea, Boise Fire said, trail users should remember that cell service is not available in all areas of the foothills.

For more information about the trail system and how to stay safe, visit the Ridge to Rivers website here.

