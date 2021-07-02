Tree falls across Payette River, recreationists urged to use caution

The Boise County Sheriff's Office says it's difficult to see the tree as it is around a bend in the river. Rafters and kayakers are urged to use alternate routes.

BANKS, Idaho — A tree has fallen across the South Fork of the Payette and blocked access for recreationists until outfitters and guides were able to move to the bank of the river. The tree is located at the base of the Slalom Rapid on the "Staircase" of the river, about 0.3 miles upstream from Banks.

Rafters, kayakers, and other river users are advised to be on the lookout for the tree will floating in the Payette River, especially during the holiday weekend. If possible, Boise County Sheriff's Office is advising using alternate routes.

Outfitters and guides worked with the Boise National Forest (BNF) to remove the blockage and so far, they've been able to push the tree off to the right side of the river, creating about a 40-50 foot gap for recreationists to get through.

They hope to have the tree completely removed by next week.

