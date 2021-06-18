Places to cool off during the summer heat

The Treasure Valley has plenty of places to go to stay cool when the temperatures get into the 90s.

BOISE, Idaho — Sunday marks the beginning of summer and we are already off to a hot start. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 90s all this next week. If you are looking for a place to cool off, we have several suggestions for you. Here is a list of some popular places to go in the Treasure Valley.

Boise River

Ada County Parks and Waterways officially opened a six-mile stretch of Boise River to floaters on June 15.

Debris has been removed to make the float safe and river flows are down, but the water temperature is still quite cool.

Barber Park is open with many of the amenities the public expects such as equipment rentals, shuttles, more parking and the snack shack is ready. Click on this link to learn more.

One thing is missing. The air stations have been turned off, so floaters bringing their own tubes or rafts should also bring their own air pumps.

Boise Public Pools

Outdoor municipal pools in Boise opened on June 11. Visitors will need to purchase a season pass and plan ahead for when they want to swim.

Four of six pools are open to the public: Borah Pool, Fairmont Pool, Ivywild Pool and the Natatorium and Hydrotube, according to Boise Parks and Recreation.

Guests need to buy a $15 season pass and must reserve swimming sessions, which are limited to two hours and can be selected a week in advance, either online or over the phone. Pool passes are available for purchase by pool location but can be used at any of the four pools.

Am additional $5 pass is required to use the Hydrotube at the Natatorium Pool.

Boise Parks and Rec is staffing the most popular pools to ensure that public health guidelines are followed. The city will operate all pools at 50% capacity and physical distancing will be required. Locker rooms will be limited to the bathrooms so guests should arrive in their swimsuits.

Quinn's Pond

Quinn’s Pond is open for swimming, paddle-boarding, kayaking and fishing from sunrise to sunset. The 22-acre pond is situated inside a city park. It has a beach area for the public to enjoy. However, there are no lifeguards on duty. Life jackets are strongly recommended and are provided for free by Idaho River Sports.

Anyone visiting the pond for recreation can still stop in and be fitted for a state-of-the-art life jacket to use while in the water. Once their visit is complete, they can drop off the life jacket at the shop for cleaning and sanitization so it can then be loaned to another park visitor.

Roaring Springs Waterpark

Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian is one of the more popular places to go in the Treasure Valley when things heat up.

Thrill-seekers can ride the new Snake River Run, a $1.3 million water ride with a double corkscrew and two flying saucers.

Roaring Springs is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. They have expanded hours on Friday and Saturday nights. Check their website for ticket and season pass information.

Posted on its website are a list of safety measures implemented for guests and team members.

In spring of 2018, Roaring Springs invested $350,000 to install UV light on all of its water to provide an added layer of protection for its guests. UV light works by disrupting the DNA or RNA of specific organisms, such as viruses, which in turn, kills or inactivates the virus completely.

Meridian City Parks

Finding a place to cool off could be just a short drive away. The City of Meridian boasts several parks that have splash pads for the kiddies. Settlers Park is loaded with amenities for park goers. There is a large splash pad and playground area. Plus, there are three large picnic shelters to provide shade on a hot day. Check out their website to learn more.

Another place to go is Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park located just to the east of The Village at Meridian. There you will find a splash pad, a play area, picnic shelters and two fishing ponds.

Eagle City Parks

Two of Eagle's parks have splash pads that are up and running from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. They are:

Stephen Guerber Park - 2200 Hill Road

Reid Merrill Park - 637 E. Shore Drive

And city officials say that Heritage Park, located at 185 E. State Street, also has a small, ground-level water feature that is great for small children.

Lincoln Pool in Nampa

This outdoor community pool in Lions Park is a great place to take the family. Children can enjoy the spouting and spraying on-deck water toys, jumping off the diving board or diving into the deep end. There is a separate pool for toddlers.

You must reserve swim times in advance. Check out their website for info about fees and hours of operation.

Lakeview Water Park

Lakeview Water Park is located inside Lakeview Park on 7th Street North. It features a beach entry, water spray features, and a two-story slide. You must sign up ahead of time to reserve swim times.

Nampa Recreation Center