Campfires banned at more Idaho campsites

BOISE, Idaho — Due to extreme fire danger across the state, campfires are now banned at more Idaho campgrounds.

Idaho Power announced that campfires are not permitted at Woodhead Park in Hells Canyon, Cottonwood and North parks at C.J. Strike, and at Swan Falls.



Officials say campers at other locations should use caution and keep fires within approved fire rings.

Idaho Power manages 39 parks and campgrounds across southern Idaho. Overnight camping fees have changed. Restrooms are open.

