Mountain Lion caught in chicken coop in Hailey is euthanized

Idaho Fish and Game decided to euthanize the lion when a suitable facility couldn't be found.

HAILEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) caught a juvenile mountain lion, after the animal had gotten itself into a chicken coop. The mountain lion wan in a coop at a person's home in the Woodside subdivision in Hailey.

According to IDFG, on the night of April 8, Blaine County Dispatch got a call from the homeowner, who had trapped the mountain lion in the coop.

"Fish and Game attempted to immediately reach out to find an accredited zoo facility that could take the lion, but due to the late hour, no facilities could be found. At that time, the decision was made to euthanize the mountain lion," the press release stated.

IDFG also issued some guidance for dealing with mountain lions.

Personal and pet safety around mountain lions

Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey.

NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.

When walking or hiking, safety equipment to carry could include a cannister of bear spray, a noise device like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

If you are attacked, fight back!

